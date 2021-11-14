Brokerages Anticipate Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Datto’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Datto reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Datto.

Get Datto alerts:

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSP. Barclays dropped their price target on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of MSP traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 427,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,373. Datto has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 113.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51.

In other Datto news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $451,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $235,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,008 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,120. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSP. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Datto by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Datto by 4,878.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Datto (MSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.