Brokerages Anticipate E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) to post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for E2open Parent’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that E2open Parent will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover E2open Parent.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

ETWO opened at $12.25 on Thursday. E2open Parent has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other E2open Parent news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 298,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $3,649,166.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Hantman purchased 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $75,046.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 98,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,647 and sold 1,332,137 shares valued at $15,835,553. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the third quarter worth $24,657,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the third quarter worth $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in E2open Parent by 3.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,097,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after buying an additional 78,849 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in E2open Parent by 10.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,710,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,232,000 after buying an additional 459,769 shares during the period. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at $427,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

