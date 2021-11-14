Brokerages Anticipate Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will post $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.18. Sealed Air posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,612. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $66.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

