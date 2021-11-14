Brokerages Anticipate Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to Post $1.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.14. Southern First Bancshares posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

SFST opened at $63.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $503.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.97. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average is $52.35.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $114,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,028 shares of company stock valued at $216,862 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 12.4% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

