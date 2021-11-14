Brokerages Anticipate United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.28. United States Cellular reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

USM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 3,529.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in United States Cellular by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in United States Cellular by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USM stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.88. 133,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,371. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

