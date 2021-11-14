Brokerages Expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Banner posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.45 million. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

NASDAQ BANR traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,369. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. Banner has a 12 month low of $41.12 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.20%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Banner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Banner by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Banner by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 359,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,821,000 after purchasing an additional 41,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Banner by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Read More: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.