Brokerages Expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $212.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will announce sales of $212.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $202.30 million and the highest is $217.30 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $282.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $842.20 million to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $71.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.57. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -70.24%.

Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

