Brokerages Expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Eargo reported earnings of $4.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 108.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.89). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 million. Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.

EAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair cut shares of Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Eargo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 78,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 96,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EAR traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.13. 1,595,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,409. Eargo has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $279.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

