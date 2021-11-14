Brokerages Expect Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Granite Construction.
Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.
GVA stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.29. The stock had a trading volume of 293,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,545. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68 and a beta of 1.44. Granite Construction has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $44.31.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 88.14%.
Granite Construction Company Profile
Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.
Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Construction (GVA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.