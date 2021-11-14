Brokerages Expect Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Granite Construction.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

GVA stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.29. The stock had a trading volume of 293,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,545. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68 and a beta of 1.44. Granite Construction has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $44.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Construction (GVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.