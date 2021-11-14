Brokerages Expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to announce sales of $28.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.70 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $25.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year sales of $138.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $140.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $157.73 million, with estimates ranging from $154.45 million to $161.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

MITK has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 79,727 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,663,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 165,989 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 87,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 41,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MITK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.20. 393,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $757.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

