Brokerages Set Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) PT at $57.56

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

ALLY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.58. 2,626,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,477,135. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.49. Ally Financial has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

In other Ally Financial news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,177.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,308. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,790,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,480,000 after buying an additional 516,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,109,000 after buying an additional 1,760,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 62.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after buying an additional 6,310,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,595,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,225,000 after buying an additional 564,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 35.5% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,472,000 after buying an additional 1,289,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

