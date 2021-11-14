Brokerages Set Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Target Price at $23.20

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

ASB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE:ASB traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.67. 1,229,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,946. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.17. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $336,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $627,185. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 30.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 464.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Associated Banc in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

