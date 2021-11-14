Brokerages Set Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Target Price at $49.67

Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVNW. Northland Securities increased their target price on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other Aviat Networks news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $189,569.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 554,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,177,000 after acquiring an additional 277,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after acquiring an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 144.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after acquiring an additional 285,712 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 71.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after acquiring an additional 175,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 100.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 176,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $360.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.10 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

