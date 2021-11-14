Brokerages Set ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Target Price at $23.75

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.75.

CHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.63. 1,384,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,737. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 3.20. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ChampionX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 128,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 61,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

