Brokerages Set Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target at $21.83

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.83.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,665,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Overbrook Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 588,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 364,532 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 701.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after purchasing an additional 860,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. Constellium had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 249.43%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Constellium’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Constellium Company Profile
Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
