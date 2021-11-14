Brokerages Set Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) PT at $36.93

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.12.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DADA traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $24.12. 675,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,537. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $61.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.08 million. Research analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

