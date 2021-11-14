Brokerages Set H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) PT at $19.25

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

HRUFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

HRUFF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

