Brokerages Set ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT at $277.55

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $277.55.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

ICLR stock traded up $10.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.55. The company had a trading volume of 800,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.51 and a 200 day moving average of $242.44. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $168.76 and a fifty-two week high of $301.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. ICON Public had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. ICON Public’s revenue was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICON Public will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 11,175.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 228,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 226,295 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ICON Public by 65.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in ICON Public in the third quarter worth $5,375,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in ICON Public by 16.6% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 140,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in ICON Public in the second quarter worth $1,893,000.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

