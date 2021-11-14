Brokerages Set IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Target Price at $99.00

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.00.
Several brokerages have commented on IGMS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.
In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $68,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,812 shares of company stock valued at $235,667 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:IGMS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.13. The stock had a trading volume of 149,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,119. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.36. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $133.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of -1.26.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.
About IGM Biosciences
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
