Brokerages Set IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Target Price at $99.00

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Several brokerages have commented on IGMS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $68,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,812 shares of company stock valued at $235,667 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 35,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IGMS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.13. The stock had a trading volume of 149,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,119. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.36. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $133.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of -1.26.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

