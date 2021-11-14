Brokerages Set RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Target Price at $61.67

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RAPT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 68,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $2,141,775.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $32,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,975 shares of company stock worth $91,244 and have sold 165,356 shares worth $5,602,099. 26.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $37.28 on Thursday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average is $30.28.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.