Brokerages Set Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Price Target at $99.25

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

SPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 182.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPB traded up $8.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.72. 1,414,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,271. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average of $88.18. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $63.03 and a 52 week high of $106.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

