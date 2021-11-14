Brokers Issue Forecasts for CGI Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for CGI in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $5.01 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $89.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.86. CGI has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $93.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CGI by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in CGI in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.