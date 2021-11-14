Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $121.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.67.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $114.88 on Wednesday. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 77.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.19.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,351 shares of company stock worth $2,494,850 over the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,119,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,677,000 after buying an additional 71,175 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,094,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

