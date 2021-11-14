Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $662.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to announce sales of $662.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $658.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $669.50 million. Bruker reported sales of $627.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.30.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,927,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,290,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,996,000 after acquiring an additional 325,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,793,000 after acquiring an additional 541,579 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,110,000 after purchasing an additional 159,551 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Bruker by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,959,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,001,000 after purchasing an additional 451,147 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $82.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.16. Bruker has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $92.35.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

