Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Down 6.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s share price fell 6.1% on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $48.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Bumble traded as low as $35.91 and last traded at $36.19. 139,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,191,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.56.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMBL. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bumble from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 323.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,733,000 after buying an additional 668,587 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 148,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,093,000.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average is $51.11.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 41.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

