Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Down 6.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s share price fell 6.1% on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $48.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Bumble traded as low as $35.91 and last traded at $36.19. 139,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,191,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.56.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMBL. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bumble from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.
In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average is $51.11.
Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 41.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.
Featured Article: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.