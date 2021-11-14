Bytom (BTM) Market Cap Reaches $78.85 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last week, Bytom has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a market capitalization of $78.85 million and $12.08 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.22 or 0.00399230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000401 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,713,107,588 coins and its circulating supply is 1,616,302,231 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.