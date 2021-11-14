California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Vista Outdoor worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $48.75.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

