California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.60 Million Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in iRobot were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iRobot by 230.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in iRobot during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in iRobot by 13.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

IRBT stock opened at $89.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.27. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $197.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.88.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

