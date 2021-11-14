California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 273.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,642,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,778,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRTX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

In other news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $294,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $571,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,870 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $137.87 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.04 and a twelve month high of $161.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.75.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.25). As a group, equities analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.59 EPS for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

