Canaccord Genuity Increases Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$74.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AIF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 target price (up previously from C$68.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.80.

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$68.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$47.10 and a 12-month high of C$70.39.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$173.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.1600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

