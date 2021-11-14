Canaccord Genuity Lowers Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Price Target to $10.00

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 174.73% from the company’s current price.

AFIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Shares of AFIB stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $125.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.02. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $34.35.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 748.44% and a negative return on equity of 115.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acutus Medical will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Acutus Medical by 32.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $5,094,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $866,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 155.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 109,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

