Canaccord Genuity Trims Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Target Price to C$6.00

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

NYSE ACB opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.99.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 252.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $44.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,855,000 after acquiring an additional 339,238 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,834 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 47,662 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 501,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 531,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,815 shares in the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.