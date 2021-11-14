Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Set at C$63.00 by Raymond James

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given a C$63.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.15% from the stock’s previous close.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.02.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$52.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$61.19 billion and a PE ratio of 10.50. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$25.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.27.

In other news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total transaction of C$427,764.21. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.07, for a total value of C$494,665.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,562,937.47. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,972 shares of company stock valued at $8,727,969.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

