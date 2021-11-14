Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Canadian Solar reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

CSIQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 706.0% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.32. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

