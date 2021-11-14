Canon (NYSE:CAJ) vs. ImageWorks (OTCMKTS:IWKS) Head-To-Head Review

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) and ImageWorks (OTCMKTS:IWKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Canon and ImageWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canon 5.88% 7.21% 4.43% ImageWorks N/A N/A N/A

1.3% of Canon shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of ImageWorks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canon and ImageWorks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canon $30.39 billion 0.80 $783.19 million $1.84 12.42 ImageWorks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Canon has higher revenue and earnings than ImageWorks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Canon and ImageWorks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canon 0 1 1 0 2.50 ImageWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Canon has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImageWorks has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canon beats ImageWorks on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canon

Canon, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals. The Imaging Systems segment manufactures and markets digital cameras and digital video camcorders, as well as lenses and various related accessories. The Medical Systems segment covers the diagnostic imaging equipment, from CT and MRI systems to ophthalmic and digital radiography equipment. The Others segment offers semiconductor and flat panel display lithography equipment, digital radiography systems, ophthalmic equipment, vacuum thin-film deposition equipment, organic light-emitting diode panel manufacturing equipment, micro motors, computers, handy terminals, and document scanners. The company was founded on August 10, 1937 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About ImageWorks

ImageWorks Corporation provides imaging solutions to the dental health professionals. It offers panoramic and 3D imaging products, intraoral X-rays, and digital sensors, as well as dental imaging software. The company was formerly known as AFP Imaging Corporation and changed its name to ImageWorks Corporation in June 2010. Imageworks Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Elmsford, New York.

