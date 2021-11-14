Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)’s stock price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.27. Approximately 188,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,789,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.
CGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen cut Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.00.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,081,000 after purchasing an additional 338,296 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,282,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,111,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,939,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,959 shares in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.