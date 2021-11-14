Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)’s stock price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.27. Approximately 188,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,789,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

CGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen cut Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.00.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,081,000 after purchasing an additional 338,296 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,282,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,111,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,939,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,959 shares in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

