Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on CGEMY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEMY traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $48.82. 12,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,072. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.61.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

