Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Barclays

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.38.

CAH opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.18.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $1,407,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

