Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Carter Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.56.

NASDAQ:CARE opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. Carter Bankshares has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 86,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 37,390 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,792,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,489,000 after acquiring an additional 25,119 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

