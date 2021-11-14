Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on CASA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Casa Systems news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $462,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,420,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,969,000 after buying an additional 1,574,160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,068,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,219,000 after buying an additional 1,143,796 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 124,027 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,251,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 36,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casa Systems stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $5.95. 221,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,657. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.99. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

