Cascades (TSE:CAS) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CAS. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Cascades to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC cut Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.79.

Shares of CAS opened at C$14.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.37. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$13.06 and a 1-year high of C$18.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32.

In other news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 106,923 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total transaction of C$1,568,560.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 466,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,845,960.88. Also, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,351 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total value of C$152,780.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$397,531.08. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,045.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

