Casper Sleep Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.78) Per Share (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Casper Sleep in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.78) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.72). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Casper Sleep’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NYSE CSPR opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. Casper Sleep has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Casper Sleep during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 106.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 344.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the third quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

