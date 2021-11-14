Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ATXS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.45. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $47.82.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.36) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $108,000.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

