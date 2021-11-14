Ccore (CCO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $108.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded 56.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $40,714.60 and $108.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00051924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.92 or 0.00221246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00087086 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.