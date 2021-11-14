Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLLNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup downgraded Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Cellnex Telecom stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.94. 35,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,724. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

