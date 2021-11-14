Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,762,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 118.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,372 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 264,359 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 125.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 711,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 395,695 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $44,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,144 shares of company stock worth $1,098,714 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDEV shares. Truist upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

CDEV opened at $7.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 6.10. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $8.29.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

