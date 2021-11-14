Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 22.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,943,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,948 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $13,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029,158 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,493,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,147,000 after purchasing an additional 346,626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 235,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 127.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,405,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,144 shares of company stock worth $1,098,714 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.53.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 6.10. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.