Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) PT Raised to C$11.00 at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 19.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

