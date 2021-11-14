Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Shares Gap Down to $44.93

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.93, but opened at $41.46. Central Securities shares last traded at $41.71, with a volume of 80 shares.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 4.0% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 43.2% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 6.9% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 27,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the second quarter worth $286,000. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

