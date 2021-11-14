Centric Swap 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.78 Million (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last week, Centric Swap has traded 49.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Centric Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Swap has a total market capitalization of $9.86 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centric Swap alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00071007 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00074979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00097008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,207.16 or 1.00698122 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,502.79 or 0.07061869 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.